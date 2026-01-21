Live Amagi Media Labs IPO listing LIVE: Check latest GMP as stock set to debut on bourses Amagi Media Labs IPO listing on NSE, BSE: The Bengaluru-based company, founded in 2008, raised about Rs 805 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Amagi Media Labs Ltd received 30.22 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue received bids for 82,40,12,260 shares against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised about Rs 805 crore from anchor investors. The Bengaluru-based company, which was founded in 2008, provides cloud-native software and managed services to content owners, distributors and advertisers, helping them distribute and monetise ad-supported video across streaming and connected TV platforms.

