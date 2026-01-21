Advertisement
Amagi Media Labs IPO listing on NSE, BSE: The Bengaluru-based company, founded in 2008, raised about Rs 805 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Amagi Media Labs Ltd received 30.22 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue received bids for 82,40,12,260 shares against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised about Rs 805 crore from anchor investors. The Bengaluru-based company, which was founded in 2008, provides cloud-native software and managed services to content owners, distributors and advertisers, helping them distribute and monetise ad-supported video across streaming and connected TV platforms.

Live updates :Amagi Media Labs IPO listing LIVE

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Price settles at 12.19% discount to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Amagi Media Labs shares settled at Rs 317 on the BSE, a discount of 12.19 per cent to the issue price of Rs 361.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    How does Amagi Media plan to use the proceeds?

    Proceeds from the fresh issue of Rs 550 crore will be used to strengthen Amagi's technology and cloud infrastructure, fund inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate expenses.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Amagi Media Labs IPO has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 816 crore

    The Bengaluru-based company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 816 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares valued at Rs 972.6 crore at the upper price band by existing shareholders. This takes the total issue size to Rs 1,788.6 crore.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Amagi Media Labs IPO price band

    The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 343-361 per share, valuing the company at over Rs 7,800 crore at the upper end of the band.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Amagi Media Labs IPO got good response from investors

    Amagi Media Labs received 30.22 times the subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday. As per NSE data, the IPO received bids for 82,40,12,260 shares against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer.

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Jan 21, 2026
    Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP Today

    According to Investorgain, Amagi Media Labs' unlisted shares are trading at a discount of Re 1. Considering the upper price band of Rs 361, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 360, reflecting a discount of 0.28 17 per cent.

Top News

