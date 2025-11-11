Akasa Air announces new partnership to enhance customer experience: Details here According to the information shared, this partnership will introduce an advanced Omnichannel CCaaS solution aimed at strengthening customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Mumbai:

Nearly three-year-old Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family-backed Akasa Air has entered into a partnership with One Point One Solutions to enhance customer experience. According to the information shared, this partnership will introduce an advanced Omnichannel CCaaS solution aimed at strengthening customer engagement and operational efficiency. "The new Omnichannel solution will enable Akasa Air to manage customer interactions across voice, email, and other channels through a unified system, ensuring improved responsiveness and higher service consistency," One Point One Solutions said.

One Point One Solutions Share Price

The stock started the trading session in the red as the equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by Bajaj Finance and fresh foreign fund outflows. The counter opened at Rs 52.70, compared to the previous close of Rs 53.21 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). During the day, it touched a high of Rs 53.48 and a low of Rs 52.70. It ended the trading session at Rs 52.78, a 0.81 per cent decline from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,387.70.

