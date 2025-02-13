Ajax Engineering IPO allotment date: Here's how to check status using PAN | Latest GMP and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ajax Engineering IPO allotment date: Link Intime India Private is the registrar of the mainboard issue.

Ajax Engineering IPO allotment date: The initial public offer of concrete equipment manufacturer Ajax Engineering Ltd got 6.45 times subscribed during the three-day subscription process between February 10 to February 12. The IPO's share allotment status is expected to be finalised today. Here's how to check the status online using PAN.

As per the data available on the official website of the NSE, the Rs 1,269-crore initial share sale received bids for 9,12,11,951 shares against 1,41,49,997 shares on offer.

Ajax Engineering IPO allotment date: How to check status on BSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Ajax Engineering IPO in this case.)

Step 4: Here, you will asked to provide details like application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.



The status of your Ajax Engineering IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Ajax Engineering IPO allotment date: How to check the status on the registrar's official website

Before talking about the steps, let us tell you that Link Intime India Private is the registrar of the mainboard issue.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Link Intime India or click on this - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select Ajax Engineering IPO from the drop-down down.

Step 3: Now provide details like PAN or application no.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of Ajax Engineering IPO application will appear on the screen.

Ajax Engineering IPO GMP today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP of the Ajax Engineering IPO was Rs 12 at 11:30 AM today i.e. on February 13. Considering the upper price band of Rs 629, Ajax Engineering IPO's estimated listing price is expected to be Rs 641 i.e. at a premium of 1.91 per cent.