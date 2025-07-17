Ajanta Shoes plans to launch IPO soon, sets target of Rs 1000 crore revenue by 2028 Ajanta Shoes aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by 2028 and targets a 35 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to consolidate its position as a top national footwear brand.

Kolkata:

Ajanta Shoes India Pvt Ltd, a third-generation company in the Indian footwear industry, organised its dealer meet today in several places, including Kolkata. During the meeting, key distributors of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh discussed the growth strategy. The company is preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary in January 2026. In addition, the company plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to accelerate its expansion.

The company targets Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2028

Ajanta Shoes aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by 2028 and targets a 35 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to consolidate its position as a top national footwear brand. The dealers' meeting unveils Ajanta Shoes' transformational roadmap, which will focus on portfolio diversification, geographical expansion, and multi-channel growth. With a 40 per cent market share in the slippers segment in West Bengal, the company is expanding into value, mass, and premium segments with new offerings, including women's footwear, clogs, and athleisure.

Company strengthening presence in West Bengal

Ajanta Shoes is strengthening its presence in West Bengal and targeting high-potential markets like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Southern regions through a strong multi-channel strategy that includes Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs), Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), and a fast-growing e-commerce platform.

Apart from this, Ajanta Shoes is set to launch smart shoes ahead of Durga Puja. Ajanta Footwear is the first company in the country to introduce such shoes. Through this smart shoe, users will have access to features such as footstep detection, song playback, Google Maps, and a camera, among others. Currently, these shoes have been launched in Dubai. The price of this unique shoe in Dubai is Rs 15,000. While in India, the price will be Rs 9,000.

New product launch ahead of Durga Puja

Ajanta Shoes chairman Subrata Banik, while speaking to India TV, said that the company launches new products before Durga Puja. This year, they are going to launch smart shoes.

The company's MD, Sagnik Banik, said that Ajanta's smart shoes will give 40 per cent better data than the best smartwatch in the market. He noted that many types of gestures will be available in these smart shoes from Ajanta, which can also be customised.