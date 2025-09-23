Adani Power Share Price: Stock falls after 3-day rally amid profit booking - Check details Adani Power Share Price: The stocks of Adani Group companies witnessed heavy buying for a couple of days after the markets regulator Sebi's clean chit in the Hindenburg case.

Shares of Adani Power tumbled in early trade on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, after a three-day rally amid profit booking. After opening in green at Rs 180 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 170.15, the stock gained further amid a surge in trading volume to touch an intraday high of Rs 182.75, representing a 7.41 per cent gain from the closing price of the last trading session. This is also the stock's new 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 86.17, hit on November 21, 2024. Later, the stock fell amid profit booking to touch the intraday low of Rs 160.20 or 5.85 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 167.10, with a 1.79 per cent decline. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,22,247.94 per cent.

Adani Power Share Price On NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started trading at Rs 179.90 and touched a high of 182.70 before falling to the intraday low of Rs 160.25.

Technically, Adani Power is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 7.72 per cent (calculated from weighted average price).

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 87.34. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Adani Power Share Price History

The stock gained 0.13 per cent on Thursday and then surged 12.36 per cent on Friday. Despite volatility in the stock market on Monday, the scrip surged 20 per cent.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2148.98 per cent in five years, 113.65 per cent in three years and 115.15 per cent in two years. In one week, it has surged 29.38 per cent, as against the fall of 0.56 per cent in the benchmark index.