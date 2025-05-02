Adani Ports shares surge over 6% as Q4 net profit rises 50% to Rs 3,023 crore Adani Ports Share Price, Adani Ports Q4 results: Meanwhile, the board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 or 350 per cent per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Mumbai:

Adani Ports Share Price, Adani Ports Q4 Results: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) are in action today. The stock opened gap up after the company reported a 50 per cent jump in its net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The action also comes as the firm has issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year.

The scrip started the session at Rs 1,245, with a gain of 2.38 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,217 on the BSE. The stock surged further to touch the high of Rs 1,294.85 - a gain of 6.48 per cent. The surge also comes as there is action in the sector, and it has gained over 6 per cent.

The scrip has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 8.22 per cent in this period.

On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages. However, it is trading lower the 200-day moving averages.

At the NSE, the shares of Adani Ports climbed 6.45 per cent to Rs 1,295. The scrip has emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Adani Ports Q4 Net Profit

The company has reported a 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 3,023.10 in the fourth quarter. The firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,025 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the last quarter, the company's consolidated net profit was Rs 2,518.39 crore.

According to the information shared with exchanges, the company's revenue from operations in the March quarter rose to Rs 8,769.63 crore from Rs 7,199.94 crore in the year-ago quarter. In the last quarter, it was Rs 8,186 crore.



Adani Ports Dividend 2025

Meanwhile, the board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 or 350 per cent per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. It should be noted that the dividend is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The company has fixed June 13, 2025, as the record date for the corporate action. As per the exchange filing, the dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after June 26, 2025.