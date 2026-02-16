847% return in 1 year: Logistics stock in focus after third quarter results

Mumbai:

Global logistics player Tiger Logistics is in focus after announcing its third-quarter results. In an exchange filing on Friday, the company cited several external factors for the decline in revenue during Q3. Amid this, the stock opened flat at Rs 35.10 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 35.10 and 34.05, respectively. Last seen, the stock was trading with a decline of 2.56 per cent at Rs 34.20 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 361.58 crore. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 847.37 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 57.75 per cent in two years.

Financial performance in Q3FY26

The company’s net profit declined to Rs 59.4 million, compared to Rs 84.2 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue fell 13.4 per cent year-on-year.

The decline was primarily attributed to a rise in operating expenses and finance costs. Finance costs increased to Rs 14.7 million from Rs 0.95 million in the previous nine months. However, the overall trend for the first nine months remained stable.

Total expenses in Q3FY26 stood at Rs 133.166 crore, compared to Rs 151.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating expenses accounted for the largest share at Rs 123 crore.

Employee benefits expenses rose to Rs 5.7 crore from Rs 4.66 crore a year ago. Finance costs also increased significantly, rising from Rs 95.27 lakh to Rs 1.47 crore.

The company stated that its revenue was impacted by factors such as US tariffs, softening global freight rates, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly US-Iran tensions.

Leadership Update

The company confirmed the reappointment of Harpreet Singh Malhotra as Chairman and Managing Director for a five-year term starting May 8, 2026, and ending May 7, 2031. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot.

