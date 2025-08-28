749% return in 3 years: This BSE smallcap stock surges 5% amid market sell-off - Do you own? According to BSE Analytics, the counter has delivered a whopping 8,600 per cent return in five years and 749 per cent in three years. While it has gained 46 per cent in two years, the stock has corrected 30 per cent in one year.

Mumbai:

On a day when the benchmark indices experienced a decline amid the implementation of an additional 25 per cent tariff on domestic imports by US President Donald Trump, shares of this BSE-listed smallcap company surged almost 5 per cent. The stock under discussion is Mercury EV-Tech, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 975.13 crore. The stock opened with a gap down with a loss of 2.08 per cent today, but rebounded to touch the high of Rs 51.95, representing a gain of 4.88 per cent. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 51.34. The counter has gained after three days of consecutive falls.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 139.20 on October 3, 2024. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 45, touched on August 19, 2025.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has delivered a whopping 8,600 per cent return in five years and 749 per cent in three years. While it has gained 46 per cent in two years, the stock has corrected 30 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has corrected 45 per cent.

Share Market Today

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday as the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect, weighing on investors' sentiment. Besides this, foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment.

The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 508.16 points to 80,278.38 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 157.35 points to 24,554.70.

