355% return in 2 years: Here's how this smallcap stock performed following update regarding ISO certification

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) were in focus during the day as the company has announced the receipt of approval of ISO certificate. The stock started the session in the red at Rs 57.47 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 58.49. However, the stock rebounded and touched an intraday high of Rs 59.32, a gain of 1.41 per cent. This was a rebound of around 3 per cent from the opening level of MIC Electronics share price. But it fell later amid profit buying and ended the session at Rs 58.04.

"The company has been awarded ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certificates from United Registrar of Systems in recognition of the organisation’s Environmental Management System," the company said in an exchange filing.

MIC Electronics, founded in 1988, is engaged in designing, development, and manufacturing of light-emitting diode (LED) video displays and lighting products for Indian Railways' AC and NON-AC ICF and LHB coaches.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled marginally higher in a volatile trade on Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid concerns over geopolitical tensions.

However, intense buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and unabated foreign capital inflows supported the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge climbed 70.01 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 80,288.38. During the day, it jumped 442.94 points or 0.55 per cent to 80,661.31.

The NSE Nifty ended marginally up by 7.45 points or 0.03 per cent to 24,335.95.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, HCL Tech, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.