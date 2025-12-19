2:1 Bonus: FMCG stock under Rs 500 fixes record date for bonus issue, check details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of rice exporter GRM Overseas are trading in green as the board of directors of the company has fixed the record date for the bonus issue. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 470.70 against the previous close of Rs 471.10 on the BSE. However, the stock rebounded amid buying and touched the intraday high of Rs 475, a gain of 0.82 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 472.45 with a gain of 0.29 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,898.58 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began the session at Rs 470 against the previous close of Rs 470.50. It later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 475 and Rs 469.05, respectively.

The counter has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 3.95 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Bonus issue

The company has informed exchanges that the board of directors has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. This means that for every 1 existing equity share, the company will offer 2 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 to its investors.

Bonus issue record date

According to the exchange filing, the company has fixed December 24, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action. Those investors who will have the shares in their account on or before this date will be eligible for the bonus issue. A record date is important as it helps the company to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 11539.85 per cent in 10 years and a 1,350.94 per cent return in five years. However, the return in three years is 28.59 per cent as against the return of 37.42 per cent by the benchmark index. In one month, the stock has corrected 4.78 per cent.

ALSO READ | PF withdrawal rules: How much can you withdraw for marriage, home or illness?

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)