150 per cent return in 3 years: This PSU stock gains as company announces investment of Rs 96,000 crore

Shares of NTPC gained on Tuesday even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade amid weak trends in the US markets and heavy selling in blue-chip stock Infosys. The stock opened in the red at Rs 327 against the previous close of Rs 329.15 on the BSE. However, it gained before touching the day's low of Rs 323.75. The scrip touched the high of Rs 331.85 - 0.82 per cent from the last trading price of the previous session.

Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 330.05 on the BSE.

Rs 96,000 Investment To Set Up Clean Energy Projects

The stock is in focus as the company has announced plans to invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh as part of multiple agreements signed with the state government to set up clean energy projects, including nuclear.

Other projects will be pump hydro and renewable projects based on solar/wind/hybrid sources in the state, the NTPC said in a statement.

"NTPC Group to invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh. NTPC, along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), today signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore with the state government at Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit-2025 held at Raipur," it said.

The second MoU was signed between Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) and NTPC, pertaining to an intent to invest approximately Rs 5,876 crores in setting up a 1,200 MW of Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Sikaser in the Gariyaband district of the state.

NTPC Share Price History

The stock has corrected over 5 per cent in one year. However, it has given a solid return of 82 per cent in two years and a multibagger return of 150 per cent in three years. The scrip has surged 8.05 per cent in one month against the 2.93 per cent correction in the Sensex.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 448.30 and the 52-week low is Rs 292.70. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,20,232.40.

The NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation entity.