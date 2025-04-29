108% return in 3 years: This logistics company stock gains as company shares update on govt, PSU business Earlier, the company said that it has increased its monthly container carrying capacity for renewable energy products by fivefold to 1,500 TEUs products in last four months.

Mumbai:

Shares of logistic firm Tiger Logistics gained in the morning trade on Tuesday i.e. April 29, 2025 after the company shared updates related to government and PSU (public sector undertaking) business. According to the company, it has strengthened its presence in the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) segment by securing major projects with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and emerging as the frontrunner for a significant air cargo contract with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The company said that its association with BHEL continues to yield significant projects, handling a wide spectrum of logistics requirements, including Customs Clearance, Warehousing, Transportation, FCL& LCL Export & Import, Air Export & Import, Break Bulk, and Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC).

Meanwhile, the shares of the company opened at Rs 51.74 and rose to Rs 51.75 - a gain of 2.27 per cent from the previous close of Rs 50.60. However, it also touched the intraday low of Rs 49.55. The counter has given a multibagger return of 1200 per cent in the last five years and 106 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 28 per cent so far this year. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 80.44.

Earlier, the company said that it has increased its monthly container carrying capacity for renewable energy products by fivefold to 1,500 TEUs products in last four months.

It aims to increase it further to 3,500 TEUs per month over the next 3-6 months, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The renewable energy (RE) vertical has experienced exponential growth, with a monthly volume reaching 1,500 TEUs on an ongoing basis, up from 300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November 2024 from the solar industry, marking a significant uptick in RE portfolio TiGreen, it said.

Tiger Logistics has also witnessed a staggering increase in its import business, driven by the rising demand for solar modules from China, with supplies increasing since FY22 to around 97 per cent of polysilicon and 80 per cent of solar modules globally in FY24.

This growth trajectory positions TiGreen on track to generate an estimated additional Rs 100-150 crore annually from its renewable energy logistics.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd is a leading logistics player with expertise in handling import and export of cargo and projects.

