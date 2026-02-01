106% return in 1 year: Stock under Rs 50 to be in focus, here's why Despite the recent monthly dip, the stock has gained 109.25 per cent in one year, meaning the stock has more than doubled in 12 months.

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, which have yielded a return of 106 in one year, will be in focus on Sunday, i.e. on February 1, 2026, as the company has shared updates related to its cultural platform, XORA World. In the last trading session, the stock closed at Rs 30.69, down 3.13 per cent from the previous close of Rs 31.68. As of late January 2026, the stock has experienced significant volatility and a downward correction following an explosive rally earlier in the year.

52-week high and low

The stock hit a high of Rs 72.20 on November 24, 2025 and a low of Rs 7.69 earlier in the year. Over the last month, the share price has declined by around 28.4 per cent. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day moving average (Rs 46.44) and 100-day average (Rs 45.42), which technical analysts often view as a bearish signal.

Despite the recent monthly dip, the stock has gained 109.25 per cent in one year, meaning the stock has more than doubled in 12 months.

Meanwhile, the company said that its platform will host the first-ever Hyderabad concert of acclaimed music composer Harris Jayaraj. According to the information shared with exchanges, the event is scheduled for April 26, 2026 and will take place at Emaar MGF, Boulder Hills.

1:10 stock split

Earlier, the company underwent a 1:10 stock split in March 2025 to increase liquidity and make shares more accessible to retail investors.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Friday, snapping a three-day rally, dragged by metal, IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also added to the bearish trend in the equity markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 296.59 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,269.78. During the day, it tumbled 625.34 points or 0.75 per cent to 81,941.03.

ALSO READ | From credit cards to gold and silver loans: 7 money habits for better financial planning in 2026

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)