1:10 Stock Split: This auto sector company fixes record date for first-ever sub-division - Check details 1:10 Stock Split: A record date is important as it helps the company to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action. In this case, a share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1.

Mumbai:

Shares of auto components and equipment manufacturer company Pavna Industries Limited has announced the record date for its first-ever stock split. As a result, the stock is in focus today. It started the trading session in the green at Rs 362.15 but gained to touch the high of Rs 375.45 on the BSE. The counter ended the session at Rs 369.25, representing a 1.96 per cent gain. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 365, up from its previous close of Rs 360.60. The stock ended the session at Rs 369.50 on the BSE, up 2.47 per cent from the last close.

1:10 Stock Split Record Date

According to the exchange filing, the company has set September 1, 2025, as the record date. "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed a Record date for the purposes of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for sub-division/Split," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said that a share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The purpose of this decision is to make the shares more affordable, increase the participation of retail investors and improve the liquidity of the shares in the market.

Company Buys Land Near Jewar

Earlier, the auto components manufacturer purchased 4.96 acres of land near Jewar Airport, Noida as part of its expansion plan. In July 2025, the company had purchased 4.64 acres of land there. The company now has more than 9.6 acres of land in this area.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a positive return of 26.65 per cent over the past two years, but has corrected by 15.77 per cent in the past year.

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with EV player OLA Electric to supply auto components, marking an entry into the domestic EV sector. As part of the pact, it will provide auto components, such as ignition switches and latches, to OLA Electric across its manufacturing plants in India from its manufacturing unit in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.