1:10 Stock Split: Auto stock under Rs 50 in focus trades ex-date - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based steel and automotive player Pavna Industries are in focus today as they trade ex-date for a 1:10 stock split. This means that an investor having one share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each will have ten shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The company has fixed September 1, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. The stock began today's trading session with a gain at Rs 41.90, compared to the adjusted closing price of Rs 41.30 on the BSE. However, it fell later amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 40.22. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 40.90, with a loss of 0.97 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange, the counter started the trading session at Rs 41.85 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 42.40 and 40.50, respectively. The action in the stock comes amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.26 times.

Share Price History

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 75.95 on October 14, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.33. The market cap of the company is Rs 569.98 crore. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 4.25 per cent in two years and 12.80 per cent in 12.80 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 15.05 per cent against the gain of 2.16 per cent in the benchmark index.

Pavna Industries, Taiwan's SMC form JV

Uttar Pradesh-based Pavna Industries recently entered into a joint venture with Taiwan-based SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC) to boost EV technology in India and grow into new high-growth markets.

Pavna Industries will hold 80 per cent equity in the JV, while SMC will have a 20 per cent stake. Under the agreement, Pavna will bring its operational, manufacturing, and procurement expertise, and its deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, to oversee and manage the JV’s operations, the company said in a statement.

