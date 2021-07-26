Follow us on Image Source : TATVACHINTAN.COM Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status check, latest GMP, listing date

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO will be allotted to the bidders on Monday. Bidders can check Tatva Chintan IPO subscription status on the website of Link Intime India Private Ltd -- linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Tatva Chintan IPO bidders can also check the status of their application at the BSE website.

Once the IPO allotment is finalised, the shares will be credited into the demat accounts of the successful bidders. The refund will be given to unsuccessful bidders on Tuesday.

Tatva Chintan Listing Date

Tatva Chintan shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday (July 29). The company had fixed the IPO price band at Rs 1,073-1,083 per share. At Rs 1083, one lot with 13 shares was available at Rs 14,079.

Tatva Chintan GMP Today

Tatva Chintan shares in the grey market are commanding a strong premium. The GMP for Tatva Chintan shares have been constantly rising.

The GMP of Tatva Chintan share is currently at Rs. 1050-1060 which is almost 100 per cent.

Tatva Chintan is a specialty chemical manufacturing company. Its IPO received a massive investor response, getting subscribed a whopping 180.36 times. The IPO received bids for 58,83,08,396 shares against 32,61,882 shares on offer.

Tatva Chintan is a Vadodara-based firm. It exports most of its products to over 25 countries, including the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa, and the UK.

Tatva Chintan is the second-best IPO so far this year in terms of investor demand. MTAR Technologies' IPO in March was subscribed 201 times.

