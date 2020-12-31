Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
Nifty hits 14,000-mark on last trading day of 2020

The National Stock Exchange breached the psychological 14,000 mark for the first time to trade at 14007.5 at 10:40 am.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2020 11:27 IST
NSE, Nifty
On the last trading day of 2020, the National Stock Exchange breached the 14,000-mark for the first time to trade at 14007.5 at 10:40 am. 

The major gainers include ONGC, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finserve. On the other hand, TCS , Infosys, M&M, Ultratech Cement, HUL, NTPC and SBI dropped.

In the early session, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded flat with IT and FMCG stocks cancelling out gains made by financials and energy shares.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong benchmark rose by by 0.26 per cent while Chinese shares gain 1.45 per cent. Australian shares dropped 0.80 per cent due to fresh curbs to control COVID-19 cases.

Notably, Nifty gained the last 1,000 points (from 13,000 to 14,000) in just 26 trading sessions (starting November 24), surging 8.2 per cent.

