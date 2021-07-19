Follow us on Image Source : PAYTM.COM/EDITED Paytm IPO date to be announced soon, set for mega debut

Paytm IPO Date: Paytm, a digital payments and financial services firm, is all set to debut on the Indian bourses. The company has already filed a draft red herring prospectus for its proposed Rs 16,600 crore-IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Paytm IPO will be the largest since the 2010 issue by state-owned Coal India. It will raise Rs 8,300 crore through fresh equity and another Rs 8,300 crore through offer-for-sale. Paytm’s large investors include China’s Alibaba and Ant Financial which own a combined 36.8 per cent stake. It is followed by SoftBank Vision Fund which owns 19.6 per cent. Saif Partners owns 17.2 per cent stake in the company. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will sell a portion of the 14.6 per cent stake he owns.

Paytm has filed a draft prospectus with SEBI and will announce the IPO date once it receives the nod from the market regulator.

According to the company document, investors selling stake include Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV (which has a 29.6 per cent stake), Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Private Ltd (7.2 per cent) and Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Ltd (0.7 per cent). Moreover, Elevation Capital V Ltd (which has a 0.6 per cent stake), SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd (12.1 per cent), SAIF Partners India IV Ltd (5.1 per cent), SVF Panther (Cayman) Ltd (1.3 per cent) and BH International Holdings (2.8 per cent) will also sell stake.

Tata group chairman-emeritus Ratan Tata owns 75,000 shares through RNT Associates in the company which translates into around 0.5 per cent stake.

Paytm has proposed to use Rs 4,300 crore for growing and strengthening Paytm ecosystem, including through acquisition of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services. It also has plans to earmark Rs 2,000 crore for business initiatives, acquisitions and strategic partnerships and up to 25 per cent of the total fund raised through the IPO for general corporate purposes.

