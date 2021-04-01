IPOs in April 2021: Full list of hottest IPOs to watch for

Image Source : INDIA TV IPOs in April 2021

IPOs in April 2021: As many as six IPOs are likely to hit the market in April. The list of upcoming IPOs includes Dodla Dairy, KIMS Hospitals, Aadhar Housing Finance and more. Investors are looking forward to an action-packed month with a long list of upcoming IPOs in the pipeline.

Take a look at the top upcoming IPOs that are scheduled to hit the market in April 2021:

Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy is a Hyderabad-based dairy company. It was incorporated in 1995 and production started in 1997. Currently, the procurement is centered in 5 states and products are available in 11 states. Dodla Dairy has more than 90 milk chilling centers.

The public issue of Dodla Dairy comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor.

KIMS Hospitals

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company has already filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise Rs 700 crore through an initial share-sale.

KIMS was founded by Bhaskar Rao Bollineni in 2000 in Nellore. Currently, the KIMS Group operates 9 hospitals across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar)

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited is an automotive technology company. The company will raise Rs 6,000 cr via Initial Public Offering (IPO). Incorporated in 1995, Sona BLW Precision Forgings is headquartered in Gurugram. It is one of India’s leading automotive technology companies. It designs and manufactures highly engineered mission-critical automotive systems and components.

Seven Islands Shipping

Seven Islands Shipping is a seaborne logistics firm. It has already received SEBI's nod to raise Rs 600 crore through an initial share-sale. The Mumbai-based company started its operations in 2003 with one vessel and currently has 20 Indian-flagged and Indian-owned liquid cargo vessels with a total dead weight tonnage capacity of 1,105,682 MT. Over the past 18 years, the company has acquired 40 vessels and sold 20 vessels.

Aadhar Housing Finance

Aadhar Housing Finance is one of the largest affordable housing finance companies in the country. It serves the home financing needs of the low income sections of the society. The company was established in 2010. It claims to serve more than 166,758 customers through 292 branches in the country. Aadhar Housing Finance is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Developers)

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, erstwhile Lodha Developers, was incorporated in 1995. It is the largest real estate developer in the country. The company has a core business in residential housing construction with focus on affordable mid-income housing range. In 2019, the company entered into the development of logistics and industrial parks and also develop commercial real estate.

