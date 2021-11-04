Thursday, November 04, 2021
     
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Check schedule

The Muhurat trading commemorates the start of the new Samvat 2078. That is when the traditional business community open their books of account.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Check schedule

The stock markets (BSE and NSE) will be open for an hour on Diwali for the Muhurat Trading session. This year, the session will begin at 6:15 pm and will end at 7:15 pm on Thursday. The Muhurat trading commemorates the start of the new Samvat 2078. That is when the traditional business community open their books of account. 

Stock market schedule:

  • Pre Open: 6:00 pm-6:15 pm
  • Normal Market: 6:15 pm-7:15 pm
  • Closing Session: 7:25 pm -7:35 pm

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held on November 14. 

