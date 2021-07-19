Follow us on Image Source : CLEANSCIENCE.CO.IN Clean Science and Technology shares zoom over 98% on listing

Shares of speciality chemical manufacturer Clean Science and Technology Ltd zoomed over 98 per cent in debut trade on Monday against its issue price of Rs 900.

The company's stock debuted at Rs 1,784.40, registering a premium of 98.26 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. At the NSE, it listed at Rs 1,755, a jump of 95 per cent.

Clean Science and Technology's initial public offer was subscribed 93.41 times earlier this month. The Rs 1,546.62-crore initial public offering (IPO) was priced in a range of Rs 880-900 per share.

The company manufactures functionally critical speciality chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals.

The Pune-based company's customers include manufacturers and distributors in India as well as other international markets, including China, Europe, the US, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.

READ MORE: Ask sharpest of questions in Parliament but also allow govt to respond: PM Modi tells opposition

READ MORE: 'He's been reading', Rahul launches veiled attack on PM Modi over phone tapping row

Latest Business News