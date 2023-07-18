Income Tax Return: 10 ITR filing mistakes to avoid, check all details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO 10 ITR filing mistakes to avoid

The time to file income tax returns has arrived. ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4, among others, have been made available online by the Department of income tax with pre-filled data. In a similar vein, some salaried employees will soon receive their Form 16, the additional essential document required to file returns. However, July 31 is the due date to document personal government forms for the assessment year 2023–24 (relating to FY23), so the perfect opportunity to begin the process is when you get your Form 16.

Here are the most common mistakes that taxpayers make and how to avoid them:

Ensure that you give precise individual data like your name, PAN, email ID, and telephone number. Any blunders might prompt postponements or issues with handling your ITR. The nature of your income determines which type of ITR form must be filed. Make certain to choose the right structure to avoid any issues. When filing an ITR, it is essential to report all sources of income, including business income, salary, rental income, interest income, and capital gains. Inability to do so may result in punishment or legitimate activity. The deduction, for example, charitable donations, education loan interest, and medical insurance can assist with bringing down your taxable income. Make certain to guarantee all necessary deductions to diminish your assessment risk. However, this only applies if you file income tax under the previous system. Checking your ITR is critical for it to be thought of as recorded. You can do this electronically or by sending a marked duplicate of the ITR-V form to the Centralized Processing Center (CPC) within something like 120 days of recording the ITR. Make sure that you give the right bank account details for any tax refunds. Any errors could cause the refund to be delayed or never received. Cross-check the subtleties given in Form 16 (given by the business) with Form 26AS (an assertion containing tax credits). Any disparities should be corrected prior to documenting the ITR. Assuming you have any unfamiliar resources, including ledgers or properties, guarantee that you pronounce them in your ITR. Inability to do so may result in punishment or lawful activity. Recording the ITR on time is important to avoid punishments and interest. The ITR filing deadline is July 31, but it can sometimes be extended to September 30. It is essential to keep accurate records, such as receipts, invoices, and bank statements, in order to support your claims when filing the ITR. In the event of a tax inquiry or assessment, these records may be helpful. You can avoid legal or financial problems and ensure that your ITR is filed accurately and on time by avoiding these common mistakes.

