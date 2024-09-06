Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Is Indian stock market closed today? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market in India.

There is some uncertainty among market investors and followers regarding whether the Indian stock market will be open on Friday, September 6, due to Ganesh Chaturthi, which is observed on September 6 and 7 this year. Despite the celebrations, the Indian equity benchmarks will remain open on Friday. Investors who are unsure about the market holiday schedule are encouraged to check the list of stock market holidays for 2024 on the BSE or NSE websites for confirmation.

Stock market holidays in September 2024: No break for Ganesh Chaturthi

To avoid confusion regarding stock market holidays, investors are advised to visit the BSE website at bseindia.com and select the 'Trading Holidays' option at the top of the page. This will display the complete list of stock market holidays for 2024. Notably, there are no trading holidays in September, indicating that trading activities on Dalal Street will proceed as usual, despite Ganesh Chaturthi being observed on September 6. Therefore, the stock market will remain open on Friday, with no holiday disruptions.

Stock market on September 5

Earlier on Thursday (September 5), the equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade amid steady foreign fund inflows along with buying in frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 264.85 points to 82,617.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 76.75 points to 25,275.45.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, ITC, Titan, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading higher while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

The 10-day Ganesh Utsav, which honors the birth of Lord Ganesha, will take place from September 6 to September 16 this year. The festival will feature grand processions, elaborate rituals, cultural performances, and colorful festivities throughout Mumbai and other parts of the state. Temples and mandals are being adorned with elaborate decorations, while households across the region prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.

ALSO READ: Stock markets update: Sensex rebounds 265 points, Nifty up by 77 points to 25,275 in early trade