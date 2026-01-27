Union Budget 2026: Industry seeks big push for jobs and exports as FICCI survey flags rising expectations A new FICCI survey shows that India Inc is expecting Budget 2026 to prioritise job creation, export growth and infrastructure investment. Industry leaders are seeking stronger export support, higher RoDTEP allocation and targeted reforms amid global trade volatility.

New Delhi:

India Inc has outlined clear expectations from the upcoming Union Budget 2026–27, calling for strong measures to boost job creation and exports. These inputs have emerged from a fresh FICCI survey conducted between late December 2025 and January 2026 across nearly 100 companies. According to the survey, most participants expressed confidence in India's medium-term economic prospects. Almost half of the respondents estimated that GDP growth in FY 2026-27 would remain in the 7 to 8 per cent range. Nearly 80 per cent said they were optimistic about the country’s long-term growth trajectory.

Export support crucial amid global uncertainties

Participants stressed the need for robust export support in the budget. They highlighted rising uncertainties in global trade, including tariff and non-tariff barriers such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and forest-related norms. FICCI explained that CBAM is designed to assign a fair carbon price to carbon-intensive products like steel, aluminium and cement, while encouraging cleaner production practices in non-EU countries. Industry leaders sought targeted interventions to strengthen export competitiveness. This includes smoother customs procedures, reduced logistics and port-related bottlenecks, improved trade facilitation, and a stronger refund and incentive framework.

Demand to increase RoDTEP allocation

The survey indicated a clear demand to increase allocations under the RoDTEP scheme, which provides remission of duties and taxes on exported products. Participants also called for reforms to the SEZ policy and rationalisation of customs tariffs to enhance efficiency and global competitiveness.

Key macroeconomic priorities for Budget 2026

The survey identified three primary macroeconomic priorities for the Union Budget:

Job creation Continued thrust on infrastructure Strong support for exports

Focus areas: Infra, manufacturing, defence and MSMEs

Industry participants said the budget should lay strong emphasis on infrastructure, manufacturing, defence, and the MSME sector. Financial discipline was also highlighted, with about 42 per cent of respondents expecting the fiscal deficit to settle around 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY 2025–26. The survey recommended sustained focus on construction and capital expenditure to drive growth momentum. To strengthen defence manufacturing, the industry proposed increasing the capital component of defence allocation to 30 per cent. It also recommended an allocation of 1,000 crore rupees for the drone PLI scheme and another 1,000 crore rupees for a dedicated drone R&D fund. Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026–27 on February 1.

