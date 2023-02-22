Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Budget 2023: PM Modi to address 12 post-budget webinars taking cognizance of 'Saptarishi' priorities

Union Budget 2023: The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday announced that PM Modi will address 12 crucial post-budget webinars to take cognizance of 'Saptrishi' priorities. As per the announcement of the Finance Ministry, the webinars will be held between February 23, 2023, to March 11, 2023. In a recent official notice, the Ministry of Finance informed that the various significant webinars will be organised by various Ministries or Departments to build on the 'Saptrishi' priorities. During Union Budget Presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined 'Saptrishi' priorities for the Financial Year 2023-24.

'The government under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister has undertaken several budgetary reforms in the past few years. The date of budget was preponed to 1st February so that Ministries and Departments get sufficient time for utilisation of the funds on the ground before the onset of monsoons. Another step towards bringing in reforms in budget implementation was the novel idea of Post Budget Webinars,' the press release reads.

'This idea was conceptualised by the Prime Minister to bring together experts from the public and private sectors, academia, industry and practitioners on the field on a single platform and collaboratively work on implementation strategies across sectors. These webinars were started in 2021 in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and encourage involvement and ownership of all concerned stakeholders in effective, quick and seamless implementation of the Budget announcements,' the press release further states.

The press release further reads, 'The webinars will be focussed on synergising efforts of various Ministers and Departments and all concerned stakeholders towards preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front ended and smooth with timely achievement of intended outcomes. They are being held virtually to ensure wide participation. They will be attended by concerned Union Ministers, key stakeholders from Government departments, Regulators, Academia, Trade and Industry associations etc.'

