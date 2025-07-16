Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat amid weak global cues, HDFC Bank gains Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 110 points lower at 25,155.50, compared to the previous close of 25,265.50.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat on Wednesday, July 15, 2025, amid weak global cues following mixed US inflation data, prompting investors to scale back expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,534.66, with a gain of 36.25 points, and the Nifty added just 0.60 points to open at 25,196.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,570.91 and the Nifty 50 at 25,195.80. The broader indices too started the session on a flat note. While the BSE Midcap was up by only 19.75 points or 0.04 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 84.06 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 55,402.52.

In early trade, 712 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 357 were trading in the red. 108 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

