Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in green, Nifty above 25,200, Infosys falls post Q1 results

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Thursday, July 24, 2025, as sentiment remained cautiously optimistic amid heightened volatility and mixed global cues, with Asian stocks extending their winning streak for a sixth consecutive session. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,779.95, with a gain of 53.31 points, and the Nifty added 23.4 points to open at 25,243.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,726.64 and the Nifty 50 at 25,219.90. The broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 60.01 or 0.13 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 53.40 points or 0.10 per cent to trade at 55,268.30.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

