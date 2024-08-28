Punjab National Bank adds new features to its WhatsApp banking services: Check latest facilities

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Check all the latest features of PNB WhatsApp banking services.

To further enhance its WhatsApp banking services, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has introduced two new features which allow customers to download their account statements and interest certificates directly through WhatsApp. With the latest features, now the PNB customers can perform more tasks related to banking activities directly through WhatsApp.

“Yes. All the messages on WhatsApp are end to end encrypted hence chatting over WhatsApp with PNB is secure. However, you should read all the terms and conditions before starting the conversation,” the PNB said in a statement.

These new features have been implemented to enhance the non-financial services available through PNB’s WhatsApp banking. In general, the WhatsApp banking services include balance inquiries, mini statements, cheque book requests, emergency services and more. Offering these services reflects PNB’s ongoing commitment to providing secure, accessible, and convenient digital banking solutions to its customers.

PNB WhatsApp Banking Service: Check new features

Account Statement Download:

The PNB customers can download their account statement for last week, last month, or a custom date range (up to 90 days) with the new feature. After they select it on WhatsApp, the account statement will be delivered as a password-protected PDF to users.

Interest Certificate Download:

The PNB bank users can also download their interest certificate for housing loan, education loan, or deposit accounts for required financial years. After you select it on WhatsApp, the interest certificate will be delivered as a password-protected PDF on WhatsApp.

How to Access PNB WhatsApp banking services

Those who want to access these new services or any other PNB’s WhatsApp Banking services, customers can start the conversation by simply sending “Hi” or “Hello” to +91-9264092640 and select “Account Related Services”.

PNB WhatsApp banking services: Check latest facilities