Gold prices decline by Rs 400 on the eve of Dhanteras, silver remains flat: Chek new rates here

Gold-Silver prices: In a welcome development for consumers, gold prices in Delhi witnessed a dip on Monday, just a day before Dhanteras. This drop in prices comes amid weak trends in the global markets, offering potential buyers an opportune moment to invest in the precious metal during the festive season. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices fell Rs 400 to Rs 81,100 per 10 grams in the national capital.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity had revisited its all-time of Rs 81,500 and Rs 81,100 per 10 grams, respectively, on Saturday. Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined Rs 400 to Rs 80,700 per 10 grams on Monday.

Silver remains flat

However, silver remained flat at Rs 99,500 per kg. Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined Rs 400 to Rs 80,700 per 10 grams on Monday. Ease in demand by jewellers and stockists in the local markets amid sluggish trend in the global markets led to a decline in gold prices, traders said.

Traditionally, Dhanteras marks a significant day for gold purchases, as it is considered auspicious to buy gold and other valuables. This decrease in prices is likely to boost demand, as many people view the festival as a favourable time for investments in gold and jewellery. Market analysts attribute the decline to international market fluctuations, which have impacted gold rates locally.

What is right time to buy gold on Dhanteras

Experts believe that the auspicious time of Dhanteras will start on October 29 at 10:31 am and will last till 1:15 pm on October 30. Experts say that you can buy gold during this entire period. However, if you talk about the right time, it will start at 12:01 am on October 29 midnight and will end at 2:45 am late night.

