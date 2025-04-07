Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold falls on MCX on weak global cues | Check city-wise rates on April 7 Gold Price Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,037.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,024.86 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold prices in the domestic futures market marginally declined on Monday, i.e. April 7, 2025, amid huge dip in Indian benchmark indices. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 88,000 per 10 grams, a fall of Rs 75 from the previous close of Rs 88,075. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 87,830 and a high of Rs 88,585.

However, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 88,884 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 1,627 from the previous close of Rs 87,211. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 88,618 - a gain of Rs 1,407 or 1.61 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the low Rs 87,678 and a high of Rs 88,585.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,037.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,024.86 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 90,530 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 83,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 90,380 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 90,380 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 90,380 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,850 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 94,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 94,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 94,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,03,000 per kg.