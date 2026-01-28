Budget Session 2026: Public healthcare takes centre stage in President Murmu’s address During the Budget Session 2026, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India’s public healthcare progress, revealing that Ayushman Bharat has delivered over 11 crore free treatments across the country.

New Delhi:

At the start of the Union's Budget Session 2026-27, a joint session of both houses of the Parliament was addressed by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on January 28, 2026, with a determination that will define the coming year; The focus being on highlighting achievements in public health and reiterating the Government's commitment to continuing to enhance the delivery of health services throughout India.

Delivering this address from the Lok Sabha chamber, President Droupadi Murmu spoke on how India is working to strengthen the public health system - particularly through the various components of the Government's flagship programs - to improve access to health services for individuals, families, and communities that are poor or vulnerable. She stated that the health of an individual and the well-being of all citizens are "key pillars of human capital development," and therefore form part of the Government's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," which is to promote inclusive development for everyone in India.

One of the most striking figures she shared was the impact of the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-JAY), India’s flagship health insurance programme. According to the President, more than 11 crore free hospital treatments have been provided under this scheme since its inception. In the last year alone, about 2.5 crore poor and vulnerable patients received medical treatment at no cost, easing the financial burden on families and ensuring they can access needed care.

President Murmu also highlighted improvements in elderly care, noting that nearly one crore Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards have been issued in the past year and a half. These cards entitle senior citizens to free inpatient hospital care, and so far, around eight lakh seniors have benefited from this support.

In addition to treatment numbers, the expansion of primary healthcare infrastructure featured prominently in her remarks. With 1.80 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs now operational nationwide, more people, especially in rural, remote and underserved areas, have access to essential health services closer to their homes. These centres play a key role in preventive care and early intervention.

Beyond insurance and clinics, President Murmu touched on broader disease prevention and screening efforts. She noted that under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, more than 6.5 crore people have been screened, particularly in tribal and rural regions. Mission-mode initiatives have also helped control diseases like Japanese Encephalitis in affected districts.

Another milestone she mentioned was India being declared trachoma-free by the World Health Organization (WHO), a significant achievement reflecting years of sustained public health work.

President Murmu’s address moved beyond healthcare to sketch a broader picture of development, but her focus on public health underscored how central medical access and affordability have become in national policy discussions, especially as the government prepares to present the full Budget 2026–27 in the coming days.