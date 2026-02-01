Budget 2026: Take a sneak peek into Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements through graphics Sitharaman also announced a series of tax-related proposals in the Union Budget 2026 aimed at improving ease of living, simplifying compliance, and providing relief to common taxpayers.

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday made history as she presented a record ninth consecutive Budget. In the Union Budget 2026-27, she proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years, a move which would give a boost to the country's pharmaceuticals industry. She also announced a series of tax-related proposals in the Union Budget 2026 aimed at improving ease of living, simplifying compliance, and providing relief to common taxpayers.

Let's have a look at key announcements through graphics

Railway Budget