Budget 2026: Take a sneak peek into Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements through graphics

Sitharaman also announced a series of tax-related proposals in the Union Budget 2026 aimed at improving ease of living, simplifying compliance, and providing relief to common taxpayers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Source : Screengrab
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday made history as she presented a record ninth consecutive Budget. In the Union Budget 2026-27, she proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years, a move which would give a boost to the country's pharmaceuticals industry. She also announced a series of tax-related proposals in the Union Budget 2026 aimed at improving ease of living, simplifying compliance, and providing relief to common taxpayers.

Let's have a look at key announcements through graphics

Railway Budget

Railway Budget - India Tv
Railway Budget

 

 

