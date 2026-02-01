Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman proposes to launch Khelo India mission for next decade Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 today. Apart from the major sectors, the focus was also on sports as she proposed to launch the Khelo India mission over the next decade. She also proposed 'Samarth Pahal' scheme for affordable sports goods.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget. The focus, like in other sectors, was also on sports and she also proposed to launch the Khelo India mission over the next decade. She announced a significant evolution of India's sports strategy by upgrading the existing program into the Khelo India Mission.

The FM emphasized that the mission is designed to transform the sports sector over the next decade, moving from basic talent identification to a comprehensive, world-class ecosystem. "I propose to launch a Khelo India mission to transform the sports sector over the next decade.

"The mission will facilitate A: an integrated talent development pathway supporting supported by training centers which are foundational, intermediate and elite levels. B: systematic development of and support staff. C: Integration of sports science and technology. D: Competitions and leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms. And E: Development of sports infrastructure for training and competition," Sitharaman said during her speech.

What is Khelo India mission?

The Khelo India Mission, as unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27, represents a transformative ten-year roadmap designed to overhaul India’s sporting landscape. Moving beyond the scope of previous talent-scouting programs, this mission is a comprehensive strategy to establish a world-class sports ecosystem that bridges the gap between grassroots participation and international podium finishes.

The mission prioritizes a holistic approach by focusing on the systematic development of high-performance coaches, physiotherapists, and specialized support staff, ensuring that athletes receive 360-degree professional care. A cornerstone of this initiative is the deep integration of sports science and advanced technology to enhance performance tracking and injury prevention.

Furthermore, the government recognizes sports as a vital engine for economic growth, aiming to create vast employment and skilling opportunities in sports management, equipment technology, and event operations. By modernizing infrastructure and fostering a culture of competitive excellence, the mission serves as the foundation for India’s ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

It ultimately seeks to democratize access to elite training and professional-grade resources, ensuring that every talented youth has a clear, supported pathway to represent the nation on the global stage while contributing to the country's broader "Viksit Bharat" vision.