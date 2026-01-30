Advertisement
Union Budget 2026-27 is critical because it comes at a time when India is the fastest-growing major economy and is handling geopolitical and the ongoing tariff war started by US President Donald Trump.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive budget on Sunday, i.e. February 1, 2026. Former prime minister Morarji Desai had presented the Union Budget on 10 occasions, while P Chidambaram presented the Budget nine times, but not for consecutive years. Union Budget 2026-27 is critical because it comes at a time when India is the fastest-growing major economy and is handling geopolitical and the ongoing tariff war started by US President Donald Trump. As expectations build ahead of the Union Budget 2026, we take a look at what industry leaders want from the government.  

 

 

  • 12:55 PM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Regulatory clarity on taxation

    "As India prepares for the Union Budget 2026–27, the real estate sector looks forward to policy measures that strengthen urban resilience, sustainability, and long-term capital efficiency. Continued focus on infrastructure-led urban development, faster project clearances, and easier access to institutional financing will be crucial for responsible developers. Incentivising green and biophilic developments, renewable energy integration, and resource-efficient construction can accelerate the transition towards future-ready cities. Additionally, targeted demand-side support for homebuyers and regulatory clarity on taxation will help maintain market momentum while ensuring balanced growth across residential and mixed-use developments,” Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder & Managing Director, Stonecraft Group.

  • 12:49 PM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Rationalise GST for travel industry

    "As India’s travel industry continues with its robust recovery, we expect budget 2026 to rationalise GST for the sector. It is also important to make compliance more seamless, improve credit access so that financing can become easier. Addressing these will benefit both consumers and businesses, as travel and hospitality will become more affordable for them, businesses can get a change to innovate and grow and there will be healthy competition in the market. The government’s further support for sustainable tourism, heritage circuits, and domestic travel promotion will be critical in diversifying demand across regions. The government has already demonstrated strong intent through sustained investments in infrastructure, destination branding, and tourism-led regional development. Building on this momentum in Budget 2026 can help India unlock significantly higher economic value, employment generation, and inclusive growth through tourism," Dr Vikas Katoch, Founder and CEO Adotrip.

  • 12:40 PM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Expectations on AI sector

    "India’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) future will not be decided by intent alone, but by execution at scale. We have world-class talent and applied engineering strength, yet innovation is slowed by uncertain data rules, limited compute access, and infrastructure bottlenecks. The single most transformative move is to make compute, power, and trusted datasets predictable, affordable, and widely available. Couple that with outcome-based procurement and targeted compute credits linked to real deployments. When policy enables speed, not friction, India can shift from experimentation to enterprise-grade AI leadership across industry and government," said Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences.

  • 12:34 PM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Targeted budgetary support can play a meaningful role in strengthening MSME sector

    The broad expectation from the upcoming Budget is continued support for India’s growth priorities with a strong focus on implementation. With large infrastructure projects already identified, timely execution, smoother coordination, and reduced approval friction will be key to ensuring that spending translates into durable assets that improve productivity, particularly in logistics and connectivity. 

    "From an NBFC ecosystem perspective, industry discussions have centred on incremental enabling measures rather than headline announcements—such as improving operational efficiency in funding flows, making refinancing channels more accessible, and providing a level playing field in the use of SARFAESI—while staying aligned with responsible lending and strong underwriting practices. MSME credit typically strengthens when infrastructure momentum and funding stability for lenders improve together, especially in semi-urban and rural clusters. Given the importance of exports for MSMEs to diversify and scale, targeted budgetary support can play a meaningful role in strengthening the sector while maintaining a prudent, customer-centric approach to lending,” said Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance.

  • 12:25 PM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Real estate sector looks forward to policy roadmap that ensures ease of doing business

    As we approach Budget 2026, the real estate sector stands at a position of balanced growth and structural maturity. With policy reforms and demand consolidation over recent years, the sector today is fundamentally more resilient and investment-friendly. 

    "From the upcoming Union Budget, we expect continued emphasis on urban infrastructure and connectivity-led development, which are key enablers for regional housing demand, particularly in growth corridors such as Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road. A push for faster approvals, digital compliance, and single-window clearances can significantly improve execution timelines and unlock project efficiency. Stable interest rates and sustained public capital expenditure will further support absorption, while measures that enhance liquidity access, housing finance inclusion, and incentivise green construction can create long-term value across the ecosystem. Overall, the sector looks forward to a policy roadmap that ensures ease of doing business, supports sustainable urbanisation, and strengthens investor and home-buyer confidence alike,” said Manik Malik, CEO, BPTP.

  • 12:19 PM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Amnesty Scheme in Customs Expected in Union Budget 2026

    Customs arrears continue to form a significant portion of indirect tax pendency. As of December 2024, a total of 72,592 Customs cases were pending, involving recoverable arrears of Rs 24,016.20 crore.  

    Interest and Penalty generally triple the Duty demand in Customs. Say a Duty demand is Rs 100, then the total demand will be Rs 300 approx. For bona fide mistakes, it's a huge cost to incur, especially in these geo-politically stressful times for businesses. There are a number of cases which are bona fide mistakes, like classification cases, where the importers have already started using the right HSN Codes and Custom Duty Rates post SCN/ Order, but for past periods are contesting the cases due to the high impact of interest and penalty, pleading a genuine error.

    "In such cases, the Amnesty Scheme under Customs allowing importers to settle disputes by paying the principal customs duty, with the government waiving interest and penalty, would be the right First Step by The Government to initiate Customs Reforms as promised by the Hon'ble Finance Minister," said Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, A Multi-disciplinary PAN India Taxation Firm.

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Single holding period for the purpose of computing capital gains for all asset classes

    The short-term and long-term capital gain space has been simplified to a large extent in the Finance Act (No 2) of 2024. As those reforms are settling down, there are certain ancillary reforms which arise out of them and which are expected in this budget.

    "Gold and Silver prices are shooting up every day. However, in case these asset classes are sold between one and two years, then they are taxed as short-term capital gains at 20 per cent. This is in contrast to listed securities, which would be taxed at 12.5% during the same period as long-term capital gain. This unevenness in treatment of different asset classes is due to the fact that the holding period for the purpose of computing capital gains is different for different asset classes, i.e. 12 months and 24," said Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, A Multi-disciplinary PAN India Taxation Firm.

    Since the indexation has already been withdrawn for all asset classes, including property, there is not much reason to keep such unevenness and corresponding complexity. It is thus expected that the holding period for the purpose of computing capital gains for all asset classes may be set as 12 months in the Union Budget 2026.

