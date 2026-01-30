The short-term and long-term capital gain space has been simplified to a large extent in the Finance Act (No 2) of 2024. As those reforms are settling down, there are certain ancillary reforms which arise out of them and which are expected in this budget.

"Gold and Silver prices are shooting up every day. However, in case these asset classes are sold between one and two years, then they are taxed as short-term capital gains at 20 per cent. This is in contrast to listed securities, which would be taxed at 12.5% during the same period as long-term capital gain. This unevenness in treatment of different asset classes is due to the fact that the holding period for the purpose of computing capital gains is different for different asset classes, i.e. 12 months and 24," said Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, A Multi-disciplinary PAN India Taxation Firm.

Since the indexation has already been withdrawn for all asset classes, including property, there is not much reason to keep such unevenness and corresponding complexity. It is thus expected that the holding period for the purpose of computing capital gains for all asset classes may be set as 12 months in the Union Budget 2026.