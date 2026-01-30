Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive budget on Sunday, i.e. February 1, 2026. Former prime minister Morarji Desai had presented the Union Budget on 10 occasions, while P Chidambaram presented the Budget nine times, but not for consecutive years. Union Budget 2026-27 is critical because it comes at a time when India is the fastest-growing major economy and is handling geopolitical and the ongoing tariff war started by US President Donald Trump. As expectations build ahead of the Union Budget 2026, we take a look at what industry leaders want from the government.