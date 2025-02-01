Budget 2025: How much benefit will you get due to new Income Tax slabs? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Budget 2025, Income Tax Slabs: The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class.

Budget 2025, New Income Tax Slabs: In a major relief to the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh. The move will significantly benefit salaried taxpayers as this limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh rupees for them (with Rs 75,000 being standard deduction).

Sitharaman said "To tax payers up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them."

As per the rejig, for people earning more than Rs 12 lakh per annum, there will be nil tax for income up to Rs 4 lakh, 5 per cent for income between Rs 4 and 8 lakh, 10 per cent for Rs 8-12 lakh, 15 per cent for Rs 12-16 lakh.

Budget 2025: Revised Tax Slabs For FY 2025-26

Revised Tax Slabs (FY 2025-26) 0-4 lakh rupees Nil 4-8 lakh rupees 5 per cent 8-12 lakh rupees 10 per cent 12-16 lakh rupees 15 per cent 16-20 lakh rupees 20 per cent 20- 24 lakh rupees 25 per cent Above 24 lakh rupees 30 per cent

Here's how the total tax benefit of slab rate changes and rebates will work

A taxpayer in the new regime with an income of ₹12 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 80,000 in tax (100 per cent of tax payable as per existing rates will be exempt). The effective income tax rate will be 0 per cent.



A person having an income of ₹16 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 50,000 in tax. (The effective income tax rate payable will be just 7.5 per cent).



A person having an income of Rs 18 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 70,000 in tax. (The effective income tax rate payable will be just 8.8 per cent).



A person having an income of Rs 20 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 90,000 in tax. (The effective income tax rate payable will be just 10 per cent).



A person with an income of Rs 25 lakh gets a benefit of Rs 1,10,000. (The effective tax rate will be just 13.2 per cent).



A person with an income of Rs 50 lakh also gets a benefit of Rs 1,10,000. (The effective tax rate will be just 21.6 per cent).

Income Tax on Slabs and rates Benefit of Rebate benefit

(for those earning below Rs.12 lakh) Total Benefit Tax after benefit Present Proposed Rate/Slab Full rebate upto Rs. 12 lakhs Up to 8 lakh 30,000 20,000 10,000 20,000 30,000 0 9 lakh 40,000 30,000 10,000 30,000 40,000 0 10 lakh 50,000 40,000 10,000 40,000 50,000 0 11 lakh 65,000 50,000 15,000 50,000 65,000 0 12 lakh 80,000 60,000 20,000 60,000 80,000 0 16 lakh 1,70,000 1,20,000 50,000 0 50,000 1,20,000 20 lakh 2,90,000 2,00,000 90,000 0 90,000 2,00,000 24 lakh 4,10,000 3,00,000 1,10,000 0 1,10,000 3,00,000 50 lakh 11,90,000 10,80,000 1,10,000 0 1,10,000 10,80,000

Budget 2025: New and Old Tax Regime Before Today's Announcement

The new tax regime exempts income up to Rs 3 lakh. Those earning annually between Rs 3-7 lakh pay 5 per cent tax, Rs 7-10 lakh (10 per cent), Rs 10-12 lakh (15 per cent), Rs 12-15 lakh (20 per cent) and above Rs 15 lakh (30 per cent).

The old tax regime, however, exempts income up to Rs 2.5 lakh from taxes. Income from Rs 2.5-5 lakh attracts 5 per cent tax, and 20 per cent for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. A 30 per cent tax is levied on income above Rs 10 lakh.