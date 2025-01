Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the eighth pre-Budget consultation with the stakeholders and representatives from the trade unions for the Union Budget 2025-26.

In a significant move to simplify India’s tax system, the government is set to introduce a new Income Tax Bill during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. The proposed legislation aims to replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961, with a concise, lucid, and comprehensible version, reducing the number of provisions by about 60%.