Budget 2025: Dry fruit traders demand import duty rationalization and cut GST from 18 per cent to 5 per cent

Budget 2025: The Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India (NDFC), an umbrella body of the country's dry fruit traders, on Wednesday urged the government to rationalise the import duty on walnuts on a per kg basis, reduce GST to 5 per cent and introduce a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector in its pre-budget proposals.

According to the industry body, India's dry fruit market is growing at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent and is projected to reach USD 12 billion by 2029.

Kashmir produces 90% of India's walnuts

More than 90 per cent of the total walnut production in the country takes place in Kashmir. In view of this, NDFC President Gunjan V Jain stressed the need to protect local farmers despite the current 100 per cent import duty.

Announcing the second edition of the Mewa India Trade Show to be held in Mumbai from February 11-14, Jain said, "We have sought per-kilo import duty on walnuts instead of percentage-based taxation."

The council suggested setting the import duty on walnuts at Rs 150 per kg, aligning it with the rate of Rs 35 per kg for almonds.

India relies for walnut imports from Chile, USA

At present, India is heavily dependent on walnut imports from Chile and USA to meet domestic demand.

The council has also requested to increase subsidies to expand the production areas under walnuts and other dry fruits to reduce import dependence.

NDFC demanded a reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on nuts from 18 per cent to 5 per cent keeping in mind their health benefits and to make them more affordable. Additionally, the council has proposed implementing a production-linked scheme targeting small to medium-scale operators.

