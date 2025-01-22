Union Budget 2025: How much was allocated for Infrastructure in 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2025: How much was allocated for Infrastructure in 2024?

The Budget for 2025-26 will be presented on February 1. The budget looks for some support from monetary side and in FY26, there could be a 50 basis points reduction in interest rates by the RBI in two instalments. The government, in the ensuing Budget session of Parliament, is likely to introduce a new income tax bill which seeks to simplify the current I-T law, make it comprehensible and reduce the number of pages by about 60 per cent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her July Budget had announced a comprehensive review of the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961, within six months. However, Centre's budget for railways is considered infrastructure outlay.

In the current fiscal, the Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.4 per cent and the Economic Survey in July last year had projected a GDP growth rate of 6.5-7 per cent.

While it remains to be seen what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will allocate for Infrastructural reforms, in 2024-2025 Union Budget the government allocated Rs 11.11 trillion to the sector. To realise its Viksit Bharat vision, infrastructure development must be a key focus. According to the government, amid a lower-than-expected GDP growth rate this fiscal, infrastructure spending will drive economic growth.

Infrastructure Budget allocated in 2024

Provision of ₹11,11,111 crore for infrastructure (3.4% of GDP).

₹1.5 lakh crore to states as long-term interest-free loans to support resource allocation.

Phase IV of PMGSY will be launched to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations.

Financial support for projects with estimated cost of ₹11,500 crore such as the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes.

