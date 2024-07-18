Budget 2024: Will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman restore railway fare concessions for senior citizens?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government on July 23. The upcoming budget is anticipated with high expectations not only from the industry and taxpayers but also from the general public. Senior citizens are particularly hopeful that the discounts on train tickets, which were previously available to them, will be restored. This issue has been raised repeatedly, especially when the budget approaches. It's worth noting that the discount for senior citizens on train tickets has been discontinued since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On March 20, 2020, the Railway Ministry withdrew concessions in train fares offered to senior citizens after a countrywide lockdown was announced due to COVID-19.

Senior citizens used to get discount on train tickets

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, senior citizens and women in the country were entitled to discounts on train tickets. This benefit was discontinued from March 2020 onwards. Earlier, female senior citizens received a 50 per cent discount on train tickets, while male and transgender senior citizens received a 40 per cent discount. This discount was applied to all express and mail trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi services.

Since its withdrawal, senior citizens have to pay full fare at par with other passengers for train journeys. According to the Railways, individuals aged 60 and above for men and transgender persons, and 58 and above for women, qualify as senior citizens.

How much Indian Railways earn after withdrawal of concession?

The Railways have greatly benefited from discontinuing the discount given to senior citizens on train tickets. According to an RTI disclosure, between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the Railways did not provide concessions to approximately 8 crore senior citizens. During this period, the Railways generated a total revenue of Rs 5,800 crore additional from senior citizens. This also includes an additional Rs 2,242 crore earned from the end of the subsidy.

Questions related to the restoration of concession for senior citizens have been raised at various platforms, including both houses of the Parliament. However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw without giving any direct reply maintained that the Indian Railway offers 55 per cent concession on train fares to every train passenger.



“If a train ticket to a destination costs Rs 100, the Railway is charging only Rs 45. It is giving Rs 55 concession,” Vaishnaw had said during a press briefing in January 2024.

