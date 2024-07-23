Agriculture Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman announces big agri push, allocates Rs 1.52 lakh crore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2024

Union Budget 2024: In a significant boost to agriculture, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that 1 crore farmers will be introduced to natural farming in the coming years. The government plans to enhance production, storage, and marketing to achieve self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds.

The Finance Minister allocated Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors. "This year, I have made an allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors," said Sitharaman highlighting the agri push in this year's Budget.

Sitharaman said that the Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Card will be introduced in five states. She said that the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing and will strengthen the production, storage and marketing of pulses.