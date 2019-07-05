Friday, July 05, 2019
     
Firms with turnover of Rs 400 crore to pay lower 25 per cent corporate tax: Finance Minister

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2019 13:19 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to raise the annual turnover limit from Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore for availing a lower corporate tax rate of 25 per cent.

The proposal would cover 99.3 per cent of the companies operating in the country, she said while presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

She further said only 0.7 per cent of the companies will now remain outside the 25 per cent corporate tax bracket, she said.

The corporate tax rate is 30 per cent at the moment. 

Also Read | Government raises income tax exemption limit on home loans by Rs 1.5 lakh

