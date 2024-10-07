Spardha School of Music and Dance launches Malayalam film music course

Follow us on Image Source : SPARDHA SCHOOL OF MUSIC WEBSITE Spardha School of Music and Dance offers dedicated personalised classes catering to the requirements of students.

Spardha School of Music and Dance, a leading platform for online music and dance education for Indians living across the world, has launched a new course for all Malayalam music enthusiasts, especially the Malayalam-speaking diaspora. This innovative course seeks to help students living abroad reconnect not just with their hobbies but also with their cultural identity through music.

Why does Spardha’s Malayalam Film Course Stand Out?

Spardha offers dedicated personalised classes catering to the requirements of students. For students interested in Malayalam film music, this course offers a relaxed and enjoyable way to learn singing as well as connecting with the Malayali language and culture. For Malayali-speaking South Asians living abroad, this course serves as a cultural bridge. Many in the diaspora seek ways to maintain a connection with their heritage and culture, and music often serves as a powerful medium for this purpose. Spardha School’s Malayalam Film Music course provides an authentic experience, allowing students to not only learn the Malayalam language but also understand the culture better. This dual benefit of language and music education is particularly appealing to second-generation Malayalis who may not be fluent in Malayalam but wish to embrace their cultural identity.

Professional Teachers and Interactive Learning

Spardha School of Music and Dance is known for its certified and friendly teachers, and this course is no exception. The faculty includes experienced singers and certified teachers who offer students a well-rounded education. The course structure is designed to be highly interactive, with live 1-on-1 classes, feedback sessions, and multiple performance opportunities. This interactive approach ensures that students are not just passive learners but active participants in their musical journey. Spardha’s own state-of-the-art portal for online lessons makes learning convenient and accessible, regardless of the location.

Conclusion

Spardha School of Music and Dance has taken a significant step towards celebrating Malayalam music and making music learning accessible for all. By launching a music course specifically for learning Malayalam songs, Spardha is opening up avenues for personal fulfillment and cultural engagement.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)