Lord’s Marks Historic Collaboration with CMET to Develop World’s First AI-Based Breast Cancer Detection Device

New Delhi:

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement with the Centre for Materials for Electronic Technology (CMET) to manufacture an AI-powered, radiation-free Breast Screening Wearable Device for early detection of breast cancer.

India ranks third globally in new breast cancer incidence after China and the US, with the disease accounting for over 26% of all female cancers in the country. The global breast cancer market was valued at USD 4,882.14 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12,880.85 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.22% (MRFR). Grand View Research highlights diagnostics as the dominant segment driven by early detection demand, while Future Market Insights estimates the screening and diagnostics market at USD 5.05–5.86 billion in 2025, expected to reach USD 10.5–11.36 billion by 2033–2035.

The wearable integrates high-precision thermal sensors with AI-driven temperature mapping to identify early-stage abnormalities in a non-invasive, radiation-free manner. The partnership combines CMET’s R&D expertise with Lord’s Mark’s manufacturing scale and distribution strength, accelerating indigenous med-tech innovation.

Key Features & Advantages

Convenient & Infrastructure-Light: Usable in comfortable settings with minimal setup across hospitals, clinics, community centers, and homes.

Non-Radiative & Painless: Eliminates radiation exposure and discomfort, improving screening compliance.

Advanced Thermal Sensors: High-precision temperature mapping powered by AI-driven analytics for real-time insights

Privacy-First Design: Discreetly wearable under clothing, ensuring dignity and user comfort.

Early Abnormality Detection: Identifies early-stage thermal irregularities to support timely medical evaluation

Portable & Scalable: Lightweight, mobile solution enabling deployment across urban and underserved regions alike.

The device represents a significant advancement over traditional mammography by eliminating radiation exposure and discomfort, expanding access beyond hospital settings, and delivering reliable AI-driven detection insights.

With this initiative, Lord’s Mark reinforces its long-term commitment to advancing accessible, AI-led healthcare solutions—positioning itself at the forefront of scalable preventive diagnostics in India.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, commenting on the partnership with CMET, said: “This collaboration marks a defining step in our journey to build globally competitive, indigenous healthcare technologies. By integrating CMET’s scientific expertise with Lord’s Mark’s manufacturing strength, we are enabling a new paradigm in preventive diagnostics—non-invasive, AI-driven, and truly accessible. Our vision is to reduce barriers to early detection and empower women across India with safer, smarter screening solutions. This is not just a product initiative; it is a commitment to scalable, impact-led healthcare innovation.”

With this initiative, Lord’s Mark reinforces its long-term commitment to technology-led healthcare manufacturing focused on intelligent, inclusive, and impact-driven solutions that make early detection safer, simpler, and more accessible nationwide ,with this Lord’s Mark Industries Limited looks to commercialise this product for mass breast cancer screening across India and globally too and with its growing network globally Lord’s Mark ensure to take this product as gift from India to the world by achieving to be the only country in world to have this technology.

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited would ensure to bring this screening cost so affordable that every women in India and abroad will voluntarily get tested. This will create awareness and will ensure that breast cancer is curable by early detection. The product will be available for commercial use across globe by the end of this year.

For more information, visit - http://lordsmark.com

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com.)