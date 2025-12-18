Law Prep Tutorial’s Geetali Gupta Achieves AIR-1 in CLAT 2026 Leading the national rankings is Law Prep’s Geetali Gupta, who secured All India Rank 1 (AIR-1) in CLAT 2026. Her achievement anchors a results list that reflects depth and consistency rather than isolated success. Along with AIR-1, Law Prep Tutorial students have secured multiple top ranks across

New Delhi:

The CLAT 2026 results have placed Law Prep Tutorial at the forefront of India’s law entrance preparation. With AIR-1 and a total of 38 students securing ranks within the Top 100, the institute has delivered one of the most dominant performances of the year, reinforcing its consistent presence at the top of the CLAT merit list.

AIR-1 CLAT 2026: Geetali Gupta

Leading the national rankings is Law Prep’s Geetali Gupta, who secured All India Rank 1 (AIR-1) in CLAT 2026. Her achievement anchors a results list that reflects depth and consistency rather than isolated success.

38 Law Prep Students in Top 100 AIRs

Along with AIR-1, Law Prep Tutorial students have secured multiple top ranks across the national merit list, including:

AIR-3 (Rohan Joshi)

AIR-8 (Argh Jain)

AIR-9 (Manvi Yadav)

AIR-11 (Parth Jadhe)

AIR-14 (Prathmesh)

AIR-15 (Saanvi)

AIR-17 (Parthiva)

AIR-20 (Shravan)

AIR-23 (Objas Dixit)

AIR-26 (Yash Vardhan)

AIR-27 (Navya)

AIR-29 (Roshan)

AIR-30 (Aarav), and more.

This wide distribution of ranks—from the top position to deep within the Top 30—demonstrates the institute’s ability to produce results at scale.

In total, 38 Law Prep Tutorial students featured in the Top 100 AIRs, a benchmark that highlights sustained academic performance across batches.

PAN-India Presence Through 8 State Toppers

In addition to national ranks, Law Prep Tutorial recorded a strong state-wise performance in CLAT 2026, producing 8 All India State Toppers across major regions.

These include:

Punjab topper Yajvin Mahajan

Bihar topper Yash Vardhan Pratap

Uttar Pradesh topper Saanvi Musaddi

Rajasthan topper Geetali Gupta (also AIR-1)

Karnataka topper Rohan Joshi

Odisha topper Prathmesh Gaurav

West Bengal topper Roshan Sengupta

Telangana topper Prathiva Sushanth

The presence of state toppers across diverse regions highlights the institute’s broad academic reach and its ability to support aspirants from different educational backgrounds and geographies.

What sets Law Prep Tutorial’s CLAT 2026 performance apart is not just the number of top ranks, but the depth of results across the merit list. The presence of multiple students in the Top 10, Top 20, and Top 30 reflects a preparation ecosystem that supports high-performing aspirants at every stage.

The 2026 results further strengthen Law Prep Tutorial’s long-term record. The institute has produced AIR-1 ranks six times in the last nine years and is widely recognised for delivering the highest number of NLU selections each year with its offline and online coaching for CLAT .

As CLAT aspirants across the country review this year’s outcomes, Law Prep Tutorial’s strong presence across national and state-level rankings stands out as one of the defining features of CLAT 2026—setting a benchmark for both scale and sustained excellence.