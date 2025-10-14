What’s Driving TVS Motor’s Record Sales and Export Growth in 2025? The company has also expanded its TVS Credit Services to offer flexible EMI schemes and paperless loan processing. This has improved conversion rates, especially among first-time buyers and rural customers.

TVS Motor achieved record sales and exports in 2025, driven by strong domestic scooter and motorcycle demand, a surge in overseas markets, and steady EV growth despite supply challenges. Popular models like Ntorq 125, Jupiter, and Apache RTR series boosted volumes, while the iQube electric scooter led EV sales. Manufacturing efficiency, continuous product innovation, and a strong moped segment supported performance. Strategic exports to Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, along with data-driven retail and financing strategies, strengthened its position. Awards for quality and customer satisfaction enhanced brand trust, making TVS’s growth in 2025 a result of focused, multi-pronged efforts.

TVS Motor’s sales and exports have risen noticeably in 2025. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q1 of FY26 and has shown strong month-on-month growth across the year so far. These numbers are not just a one-off: TVS’s monthly reports show steady increases in domestic two-wheeler sales, a sharp rise in electric vehicle (EV) volumes, and higher exports to overseas markets.

Factors Fuelling TVS Growth

Here are a few reasons behind the TVS growth:

Growing Scooter Demand

India saw a surge in scooter demand. Take the example of July 2025; TVS sold 1,98,265 units, which is a 42% increase when compared to the same month in the previous year, which recorded 1,39,995 units. The growth is driven by shifts in consumer preferences, especially in urban areas, due to fuel efficiency and affordability. Out of the existing product portfolio, TVS’s Ntorq 125 and Jupiter have gained traction among younger and female riders from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Surge in Export

TVS Motor has expanded its presence beyond India. In July 2025, the company recorded an export of 130,070 units, representing a 52% increase compared to the same month in the previous year, at 85,426 units. At present, TVS has a hold in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, where it has invested in its distribution networks and localised product offerings. Not only that, but strategic partnerships in the global market have helped them compete with Japanese and Chinese brands.

Growth in EV

TVS is facing a supply chain issue and is also facing problems in sourcing rare-earth magnets, which are critical for motor production. Still, the company managed to grow its electric vehicle (EV) segment. EV sales rose 10% year-on-year to 23,605 units in July 2025, up from 21,442 units in July 2024.

In the EV lineup, the iQube electric scooter remains the flagship product. It benefited from increased urban adoption and government subsidies.

To further improve its EV segment and drive sales, TVS is heavily investing in EV R&D facilities and expansion of charging infrastructure partnerships.

Manufacturing Efficiency

TVS has four advanced manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia that have helped the company scale production. These plants are equipped with Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT-enabled machinery and predictive maintenance systems.

Not only that, but the company's just-in-time inventory models have reduced lead times and improved cost efficiency. To reduce its dependency on Indian plants and cater to ASEAN markets, TVS has expanded its Indonesian facility.

Motorcycle Segment Rebound

Motorcycle sales grew 25% year-on-year to 2,01,494 units in July 2025. One of the many reasons for this rebound is strong demand for models like the Apache RTR series, which appeals to performance-oriented riders. Also, the recent launch of the Apache RTR 310 in July 2025 added a premium edge to the portfolio.

Continuous Innovation

TVS has a solid, innovative pipeline. Its Apache RTR 310 and Ntorq Super Soldier Edition, launched in July 2025, are examples of how the company integrates performance with design. These models feature segment-first technologies like ride modes, TFT displays, and connected features. TVS’s ownership of Norton Motorcycles and Swiss e-bike subsidiary TVS Ebike Company AG also signals its intent to expand into premium and electric mobility globally.

Focus on Mopeds

While mopeds may seem niche, they hold utmost importance in rural logistics and low-income mobility. TVS has a solid market share in this segment because of minimal price hikes and strong after-sales support. Its XL100’s reliability and low maintenance costs make it a favourite among small traders and delivery workers.

Data-Driven Strategy

TVS has adopted a data-centric approach to retail and financing. It uses predictive analytics to optimise inventory allocation and credit approvals. Through its Smart Connect platform, dealers receive real-time insights into customer priorities and regional demand trends.

The company has also expanded its TVS Credit Services to offer flexible EMI schemes and paperless loan processing. This has improved conversion rates, especially among first-time buyers and rural customers.

Awards and Recognition

TVS remains the only Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to have won the Deming Prize for Total Quality Management. In 2025, its products continued to rank high in the JD Power IQS (Initial Quality Study), APEAL (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout), and Customer Service Satisfaction surveys. These awards increase consumer trust and brand loyalty in competitive markets.

Affordable Coverage

While bike insurance is not a direct factor affecting TVS sales, it does have an impact. Insurers these days offer customised policies based on whether you own an electric bike or a traditional two-wheeler. You also have the option to increase the coverage scope by opting for TVS bike insurance add-ons, by paying a nominal extra premium over your base cover.

Conclusion

TVS’s 2025 performance reflects multiple, concrete moves: steady domestic demand for its core models, deliberate launches and refreshes, a visible push into EVs, and scaling exports. Together, these actions have improved sales, revenue and margins. The gains look sustainable if TVS can manage supply-chain bottlenecks, keep product momentum, and continue improving efficiencies at its factories.

