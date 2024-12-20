Understanding doctor loan eligibility for different types of doctors

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Doctor loans are tailored to meet the unique requirements of different types of doctors.

When you are running a medical practice, managing cash flow is just as crucial as delivering exceptional patient care. Whether you are setting up a new clinic, upgrading medical equipment, or expanding your practice, having access to quick and reliable funding can make a world of difference. While tapping into personal savings might seem like the easiest option, it is often not the smartest one. Instead, loans for doctors are specifically designed to cater to the financial needs of medical professionals, offering high loan amounts, flexible repayment options, and relaxed terms.

Whether you are a general practitioner, a specialist, or an Ayurvedic doctor, understanding the doctor loan eligibility criteria for these loans is the first step toward securing funds for your professional goals. Keep reading to explore how doctor loans work, the types of doctors they cover, and how they can empower you to grow your practice seamlessly.

Types of doctors eligible for doctor loans

Doctor loans are tailored to meet the unique requirements of different types of doctors. Below is a list of those typically eligible:

General practitioners: Ideal for upgrading or expanding clinics

Specialists (e.g., Cardiologists, Orthopaedic Surgeons): Can fund advanced medical equipment or facilities

Dentists: Useful for modernising dental practices or purchasing state-of-the-art tools

Ayurvedic and homoeopathic doctors: Perfect for setting up or scaling alternative medicine clinics

Doctor loan eligibility criteria

The doctor loan eligibility criteria are simple, making them accessible to a wide range of medical professionals. Here is what most lenders typically require:

Nationality: You must be an Indian citizen

Age: Applicants should be aged between 22 and 80 years (at loan maturity)

CIBIL score: A credit score of 685 or higher is preferred

Medical registration: Must be registered with the Medical Council of India

Documents required for a doctor loan

Applying for a doctor's loan involves minimal paperwork. Most lenders require:

KYC documents: Aadhaar, passport, voter’s ID, or driving licence

PAN card: For financial verification

Medical registration certificate: Proof of your professional credentials

Income proof: Such as bank statements or tax returns, if requested

Keeping these documents ready ensures a quick and hassle-free loan application process.

Features of choosing the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan

With many loan options available in the market choosing one can seem daunting. Here is why you should consider the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan before taking the final call:

Loan amount of up to Rs. 80 lakh

You can get loans right from Rs. 2 lakh up to Rs. 80 lakh.

Convenient tenures of up to 8 years

You can choose from multiple repayment tenures ranging from 12 to 96 months, make sure to choose the option that fits your budget and repayment capacity.

Money in your bank account in 48 hours

Once approved, your loan amount is typically credited to your account within 48 hours, so you can start putting the funds to use immediately.

No collateral required

The Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan is collateral-free, you can unlock funds without leveraging your personal assets.

No hidden charges

Since all fees are clearly mentioned upfront, you have full transparency into the costs associated with your loan.

Steps to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan

Applying for a doctor's loan with Bajaj Finance is easy. You can do so by following these steps:

Visit the official website and click on the ‘APPLY’ button on this page

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and the OTP sent to you

Complete the application form by providing your basic personal and professional details

After filling out the form, click ‘PROCEED’ to move forward

Update your KYC details as required

Schedule an appointment for document verification to finalise the process

This process ensures you can secure financing quickly and focus on what truly matters, your patients and your practice. Apply for a doctor loan with Bajaj Finance today and take the next step in growing your professional goals!

