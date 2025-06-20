Tata Punch Gets a Price Advantage This June with Discounts on ACKO Drive Tata hasn’t cut corners on safety. The Tata Punch gets a 5-star G-NCAP safety rating. It comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, brake sway control, ISOFIX anchors, corner stability control, and a reverse camera with guidelines.

Tata Punch has already carved a strong place in the micro SUV market. It’s built like an SUV but drives with the ease of a hatchback. For a lot of first-time car buyers, or even those upgrading from a smaller car, Punch ticks many boxes. It looks bold, feels stable on the road, and doesn’t overwhelm with too much tech or too many choices.

Now with ACKO Drive offering a discount of ₹79,000 this June, it’s becoming even harder to ignore. This price advantage gives the Punch a big boost at a time when more people are searching for value-packed options that don’t feel cheap or stripped down.

Solid Safety Foundation

Tata hasn’t cut corners on safety. The Tata Punch gets a 5-star G-NCAP safety rating. It comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, brake sway control, ISOFIX anchors, corner stability control, and a reverse camera with guidelines.

It also includes features like follow-me-home headlamps, seatbelt reminders, and high-speed alerts. These small but important touches make the Punch feel reassuring, especially if you’re driving through crowded city roads or rural areas outside the city.

Reliable Engine, Flexible Driving

Under the hood, you have two powertrain choices: a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine or a petrol + CNG engine. Depending on your preference, you can choose a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT.

The AMT variant gets a Traction-Pro mode for better control on slippery road surfaces. It also comes with Idle Start Stop tech that turns the engine off during long halts, helping save fuel. Whether you're commuting daily or going out of town for a weekend, the engine feels predictable and easy to manage.

Simple but Smart Interior

The cabin doesn’t try to be too fancy. But it’s functional in a way that feels right for the price. The doors open a full 90 degrees, which helps when you’re getting in or loading the back seat with stuff. The boot holds 366 litres, which is plenty for shopping bags or weekend luggage.

Front seats get ventilation in higher trims, and there’s a built-in air purifier with an AQI display. You also get automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a fast USB-C charger, and rear wiper/washer setup for better visibility in rough weather.

Infotainment That Covers the Basics

With the Punch, you get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (on mid variants), which is powered by Harman. It also offers wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also a semi-digital instrument cluster with another 7-inch screen that shows driving data. The top variants get a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Punch supports iRA connected tech with What3Words location support, live tracking, and voice commands. It’s not over-complicated, and that’s part of what makes the car easier to use. You don’t need to scroll through five menus just to change a setting or find a radio station.

Road Presence with an SUV Stance

For potential car buyers, the Tata Punch has the right visual balance. It feels tall and confident without looking boxy or bulky. The front face is striking, with a split headlight design and cladding around the bottom borders.

Roof rails, alloy wheels, body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, and optional dual-tone colours for added individuality are also available. Whether parked in a cramped basement or visible in traffic, the Punch does not blend in too much, which is a good thing.

Avail of Great Discounts in June

This is where the narrative becomes even more intriguing. ACKO Drive is providing a discount of ₹79,000 on the Tata Punch in June. That is not a tiny number. For many customers, this opens up more options within their budget.

It also provides documentation assistance and shorter delivery times, all of which improve the purchasing experience. If you've been thinking about getting a Punch for a while, this month may be the perfect moment. These deals do more than simply cut the price; they also make the entire process less stressful and more predictable.

Conclusion

The Tata Punch already checks the right boxes — strong safety, simple design, smart features, and city-friendly size. Now, thanks to the June offers from ACKO Drive, it also gives you a clear price advantage.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a compact SUV that won’t ask too much from your wallet or your patience, this could be the right moment. ACKO Drive brings the cost down, the features stay strong, and the decision gets easier.

Disclaimer:

The discounts and promotional offers mentioned in this blog are valid only for June 2025. All price reductions are subject to vehicle availability and stock levels on the ACKO Drive platform. Offers may vary by location and are applicable only while stocks last. ACKO Drive reserves the right to modify or discontinue these offers without prior notice. For the most current pricing and availability, please visit the ACKO Drive website. Terms and conditions apply.

