Tata Motors Showcases Future-Ready Commercial Vehicles at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Tata Motors, India’s leading auto and mobility solutions provider, has made a bold statement at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company has unveiled a state-of-the-art lineup of commercial vehicles designed for sustainability, efficiency and innovation. Under the new mantra, ‘Better Always’, Tata Motors is setting new benchmarks in zero-emission mobility, intelligent solutions and advanced technology integration.

Pioneering Zero-Emission Mobility

At the forefront of Tata Motors commercial vehicles showcase is an expansive range of 14 future-ready vehicles, all equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), reinforcing safety and efficiency across diverse applications. The company has introduced a spectrum of decarbonized transport solutions, leveraging Hydrogen, Electric, Natural Gas and Flex-fuel technologies, demonstrating its commitment to a cleaner, greener future.

Tata Motors is redefining the commercial vehicle landscape with advancements that prioritize sustainability, efficiency, and performance. Among the standout innovations:

Ace Pro: A next-generation mini truck designed for sustainable and profitable last-mile delivery.

Intra EV Pickup: India’s most advanced electric pickup, engineered for varied commercial applications.

Prima E.55S: A battery-electric prime mover aimed at transforming logistics operations.

Ultra E.12: A zero-emission freight solution, tailored for seamless urban logistics.

Prima H.28: An indigenously developed hydrogen-powered truck with an impressive range of ~550km.

Prima G.55S: India’s first LNG-powered prime mover, boasting an industry-leading range of 2,400km.

Revolutionizing Commercial Vehicle Technology

Tata Motors has reaffirmed its leadership in commercial mobility by integrating intelligent solutions and advanced aggregates to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the company showcased six next-gen smart solutions that offer real-time performance insights, optimizing fleet management and vehicle uptime.

A key highlight of the expo is the ADAS-enabled truck simulator, offering an immersive experience that replicates real-world trucking scenarios with precision. Featuring advanced sensor integration and AI-driven analytics, the simulator enhances driver training, improves safety protocols and showcases Tata Motors’ leadership in intelligent mobility solutions.

Transforming Passenger and Freight Mobility

Recognizing the growing demand for sustainable and efficient passenger transportation, Tata Motors has expanded its portfolio beyond cargo solutions. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the company unveiled a suite of passenger carriers, including:

Intercity EV 2.0: A state-of-the-art electric bus designed for long-distance travel with a modular architecture.

Ultra EV 9: A cutting-edge electric vehicle for sustainable urban transport.

Magna Coach: A high-performance bus designed for long-haul connectivity, offering unmatched comfort and efficiency.

A Landmark Moment: The Launch of ‘Better Always’

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 also marked the launch of Tata Motors’ new brand philosophy, ‘Better Always’, reflecting its unwavering commitment to innovation, agility, and sustainability. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 1.37 lakh concurrent viewers joining the Live Webcast on YouTube, making it the largest ever in its category in India. Additionally, the hashtag #BetterAlways trended at Number 2 on social media platform X on Day One, a testament to the power of Tata Motors’ vision and the excitement it generates.

Driving Towards a Sustainable Future

Speaking on Tata Motors commercial vehicles innovations, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, stated:

“Today marks a defining moment in our journey as we introduce ‘Better Always’ – a mantra that reflects our relentless drive towards innovation, agility, and sustainability. We are proud to showcase 14 intelligent, next-gen commercial vehicles, each equipped with ADAS, alongside six cutting-edge solutions and four advanced aggregates. From hydrogen-powered trucks to India’s first ADAS-enabled trucking simulator, we are setting new benchmarks for efficiency, performance, and green mobility.”

With a focus on sustainable innovation and intelligent mobility solutions, Tata Motors continues to push the boundaries of commercial transportation. By integrating zero-emission powertrains, advanced safety features, and data-driven fleet solutions, the company is shaping a greener, safer and smarter future for the industry. The exhibits are on display at Hall No.1, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi, until January 22, 2025.

