Tata Ace CNG 2.0 Bi-Fuel: Your Reliable Partner for Longer Journeys

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles has expanded its iconic Ace range of small trucks with the Ace CNG 2.0 (Bi-Fuel), a mini truck that can run on both CNG and petrol. The new Ace Bi-Fuel is aimed at owners who need the operating savings of CNG but cannot afford range anxiety on longer routes. The vehicle can even cold-start directly on CNG, adding further convenience for daily operations.

Bi-Fuel Mode: Savings of CNG, Security of Petrol

The standout feature is its Bi-Fuel Mode, which lets drivers switch seamlessly between CNG and petrol at the touch of a button. With both fuels available on demand, operators enjoy flexible uninterrupted running and the confidence to plan longer routes without worrying about refuelling constraints.

For long-distance or late-night deliveries, this bi-fuel flexibility means the truck keeps moving, switching seamlessly between the two fuel options when required. It’s an ideal solution for businesses operating in regions with strong CNG pump penetration, where CNG becomes the savings engine and petrol stands by to keep the wheels turning.

Power, Payload and Performance

Under the hood, the Ace CNG 2.0 Bi-Fuel is powered by a 694 cc Bi-Fuel engine delivering up to 22 kW (30 hp) in petrol mode and 18.3 kW (25 hp) in CNG mode. Torque figures of 55 Nm in petrol and about 49–50 Nm in CNG help the vehicle pull confidently even with full load. Gradeability of up to 34.5% in petrol mode and 27.5% in CNG ensures it can handle flyovers, inclines and congested city roads without any strain.

The truck’s 1790 kg GVW and an 800 kg payload capacity make it suitable for a wide range of city as well as semi-urban applications. With a top speed of 70 kmph, the Tata Ace CNG Bi-Fuel comfortably manages urban runs as well as short intercity stretches while balancing performance and efficiency.

Versatile Across Categories

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles has positioned the Ace CNG 2.0 Bi-Fuel as a true multi-purpose workhorse. The load body (2520 x 1490 x 300 mm) is engineered to carry everything from cement bags and food grain sacks to gas cylinders, milk cans, e-commerce parcels, bottled water and vegetable crates. This versatility makes it a strong option for fleet owners serving multiple segments as well as first-time buyers building a neighbourhood delivery business.

For aggregators and logistics partners, the Ace CNG Bi-Fuel becomes a single platform that can handle FMCG, cold drink crates, industrial gas, agri produce and e-commerce boxes, simplifying fleet planning and maximising utilisation. The Bi-Fuel flexibility also reduces the risk of vehicles standing idle due to fuel constraints.

Low Maintenance, High Uptime

The Ace CNG 2.0 Bi-Fuel is designed for low running and maintenance costs. Radial tubeless tyres, disc brakes in front with drum brakes at the rear, and proven leaf-spring suspension setups are chosen for durability on Indian roads.

The model comes with a 3-year / 1,00,000 km warranty (whichever is earlier), reinforcing Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles’ focus on peace of mind for small business owners. For entrepreneurs who often double up as drivers, fewer workshop visits and predictable service intervals directly translate into more days on the road and better earnings.

Built on Trust, Ready for the Future

The Ace brand has long been known as “Chhota Haathi” in India’s transport ecosystem, symbolising strength, dependability and compact agility. With the Ace CNG 2.0 Bi-Fuel, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles adds a new layer to that legacy: the freedom to run on CNG for savings and petrol for backup, without the owner ever having to think about how far they can go.

For businesses that run multiple trips a day, serve customers across city limits or operate in areas with strong CNG infrastructure, this bi-fuel mini truck offers a practical, future-ready solution—better operating economics in CNG mode, petrol support when needed, and the proven robustness of the Ace platform underneath it all. The Tata Ace CNG 2.0 Bi-Fuel is not just another small truck; it is a confidence tool for India’s small entrepreneurs, built to ensure that when orders keep coming, their truck – and their business – never have to stop. In every sense, it lives up to the promise of the Tata Ace name: your reliable partner for longer journeys.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com.)