Pigeon India Launches ‘Stand by Nursing Moms’ Campaign for World Breastfeeding Week 2025 By advocating for public empathy under the banner ‘It’s Just a Baby Being Fed,’ Pigeon India highlights a necessary cultural shift: recognizing breastfeeding as a natural need rather than a question of propriety.

New Delhi:

In support of World Breastfeeding Week 2025, Pigeon India has unveiled its new campaign: ‘Stand by Nursing Moms – It’s Just a Baby Being Fed.’ The initiative focuses on normalizing public breastfeeding and calling for societal acceptance and support for feeding mothers.

The campaign underscores a simple but powerful message: when a mother breastfeeds, it isn’t a spectacle - it’s a fundamental act of nurturing.

Campaign Objectives

Consumers today recognize the health benefits of breastfeeding, yet many mothers face societal discomfort, judgment, and lack of support in public spaces. The ‘Stand by Nursing Moms’ campaign seeks to:

-Encourage empathy and normalise breastfeeding in everyday environments.

- Educate communities on the emotional and practical challenges nursing mothers encounter.

- Position Pigeon India not just as a product provider, but as an ally in the parenting journey.

Core Creative: The Brand Film

Central to the campaign is a poignant film featuring real-life situations—mothers breastfeeding in parks, restaurant, or during commutes navigating discomfort and societal scrutiny.

A clarifying voiceover shifts the perspective: ‘It’s not exposing; it’s not inconvenient; it’s simply a baby being fed.’ By reframing public breastfeeding in a neutral, human light, Pigeon India aims to shift public sentiment from judgment to empathy.

Early Results & Public Engagement

Although still early in the campaign, initial responses are promising:

- Digital Reach: The campaign has already reached over 4 million parents and caregivers across platforms.

- Community Buzz: Parenting groups and influencers have particularly welcomed the campaign, with many mothers’ expressing gratitude.

One mother commented: ‘Thank you for saying what so many of us feel. Breastfeeding isn’t something to hide - it’s our right.’

Why It Matters

Breastfeeding remains a highly recommended practice by health organizations, yet mothers often face undue pressure or limitations due to societal discomfort or lack of infrastructure.

By advocating for public empathy under the banner ‘It’s Just a Baby Being Fed,’ Pigeon India highlights a necessary cultural shift: recognizing breastfeeding as a natural need rather than a question of propriety.

Message from Managing Director

‘Every mother deserves respect and normalcy in breastfeeding. When we say ‘It’s Just a Baby Being Fed,’ we are reinforcing breastfeeding as a basic human need. Pigeon is proud to stand with feeding mothers by providing products and breastfeeding rooms in the public places.’ Mr. Gouichi Koizumi, Managing Director, Pigeon India.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT) Gouichi Koizumi, Managing Director, Pigeon India.

What’s Next for Pigeon India

Building on this momentum, Pigeon India plans to continue its advocacy-driven efforts through:

- Ongoing digital conversations.

- Future campaigns aimed safe feeding practices.

- Continued product support that pairs practical ease with emotional validation.

Conclusion

Pigeon India’s ‘Stand by Nursing Moms – It’s Just a Baby Being Fed’ campaign stands out as a timely, impactful initiative. By addressing stigma, fostering public empathy, and affirming breastfeeding as a natural, vital act, the campaign goes beyond marketing - it uplifts mothers and initiates meaningful dialogue.

With authenticity, inclusivity, and purpose at its core, this campaign sets a benchmark in thoughtful parenting communication.